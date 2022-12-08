SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A man is behind bars after a shooting-turned-carjacking Monday evening in Sunset Hills.

Prosecutors have charged Limule C. Greenwade, 35, with six felonies in the investigation, including vehicle hijacking, armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 11900 block of Gravois Industrial Court. Investigators say the victim engaged in an argument, then suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hands. Greenwade is accused of firing shots and taking off in the victim’s car.

Greenwade is being held without bond in the St. Louis County Justice Center. He has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Friday, per Missouri court records.