ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Federal prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a teen’s recent overdose death in Arnold.

William Edward Martin, 21, of St. Louis County, was charged with one count of distributing a controlled substance in the case.

According to court documents, Martin reportedly provided fentanyl to a 19-year-old who died after an overdose. Investigators say Martin sold fentanyl to the teen when they met in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on the evening of June 23.

Per court documents, surveillance video shows the victim getting into a BMW with Martin. A short time later, the video showed Martin reportedly dragging the teen out of the BMW and placing her in the backseat of her vehicle, where she then suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police said the teen was found dead the next morning.

Arnold officers spotted Martin was spotted in the BMW last week. When they tried to stop him, he tried to drive away. Investigators later discovered a safe in the car containing suspected fentanyl, LSD, mushrooms, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia. Martin was subsequently arrested by police.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Arnold Police Department are investigating the case, which is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.