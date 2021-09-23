Man charged in two St. Louis County murder cases; suspect not in custody

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 40-year-old wanted in connection for two murders in St. Louis County is still at large and believed to be in the Memphis, Tennessee area.
On Thursday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Rodney West Toney with one count of second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
On the evening of Jan. 12, 2021, St. Louis County Police received a call for a shooting outside the Go Go Mini Mart in Riverview. When police arrived, they found the body of 51-year-old Ronald Ross in the parking lot.
Homicide detectives questioned one suspect and learned it was a drug deal gone bad. The suspect got into an argument with Ross and shot him.
Police say Toney was a participant in that drug deal and involved with Ross’ murder.
In July, the prosecuting attorney charged Toney with one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
In that incident, Toney visited Kimmy Goodson, an ex-girlfriend, at a salon and the two got into an argument.
He took Goodson’s phone and walked outside the salon. She followed Toney outside and was subsequently gunned down. Goodson was 39. Toney then fled with the victim’s phone.
Police say Toney was on GPS monitoring, which placed him at the salon and parking lot at the time of the shooting. Toney was wearing a GPS tracking device while on parole for a 1997 burglary and robbery case.
Anyone with information on Toney’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.