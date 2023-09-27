WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with an infant’s death several years ago in Warren County.

Prosecutors have Charles Holiday, 30, in the investigation, which dates back to June 2015.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, police responded to a home in Warren County and found infant in cardiac arrest. Hospital staff said the victim suffered “extensive head trauma” with at least three injuries to the head.

Per court documents, the child was likely struck by an object or their head was struck on an object. Investigators say Holiday was the only caregiver during the time the infant reportedly suffered injuries.

Holiday is currently jailed in Warren County without bond, though he has a bond review hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

CORRECTION: A spokesperson from the Warren County Record tells FOX 2 that a trial for Holiday was expected to begin this week, but due to an issue within the court, Holiday’s original charges from several years ago had to be dropped and immediately refiled.