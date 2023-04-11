FRONTENAC, Mo. – A man is behind bars on felony charges after a weekend shooting in a Frontenac parking garage.

Prosecutors have charged Maurion Rich, 33, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the investigation.

Investigators say Rich shot an 18-year-old around 1:30 p.m. on April 7 while he was sitting inside a vehicle. The victim drove himself to a hospital and was later released after treatment.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. Police have not yet disclosed a potential motive or whether the victim was known to the suspect.

Rich is jailed in St. Louis County on a $250,000 bond, according to Missouri court records.