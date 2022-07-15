A man is behind bars after a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station turned deadly last month.

Prosecutors charged Cameron Delap, 22, with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and another weapons charge in the investigation.

Delap is accused in the death of an innocent bystander, outside of a gas station and an exchange of gunfire that also involved officers. Police say Shree Hemphill, 34, of St. Ann, died in the incident.

Investigators said the incident started with a crash during the late evening hours of June 19 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and North Kingshighway Boulevard. After the crash, at least one person in the area fired shots. St. Louis Metropolitan police arrived at the scene shortly after that.

While responding, police say a suspect tried to run over an officer before a suspect fire shots and rushed away from the scene. An officer fired shots at the suspect’s vehicle in response.

After the suspect got away, police found Hemphill suffering from a gunshot wound in the gas station parking lot near the intersection. Police said the woman was shot when the suspect was firing shots at officers. Hemphill was rushed to a hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Police have not yet disclosed a motive in the shooting. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department issued a warrant for Delap’s arrest on Thursday. He will appear in court Friday over his criminal charges.