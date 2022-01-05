Man charged months after deadly shooting near St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly November shooting in north St. Louis.

Kevin Ousley was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon (shooting into a motor vehicle), and two counts of armed criminal action.

He is accused of shooting 22-year-old Antwon Mullen on Nov. 28 at a BP gas station, located at 6001 W. Florissant. Police found Mullen with a gunshot wound to the head around 3:35 p.m. in the 5900 block of Mimika, about a quarter-mile north of the gas station.

Police said Mullen was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition. He was pronounced dead two days later.