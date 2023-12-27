ST. LOUIS – More than five years after a Dollar General employee was gunned down at work, police have made an arrest.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Derrick Adams on Wednesday with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action. Adams, 29, remains jailed without bond.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FILE – Robert Woods

Adams is accused of killing Robert Woods, 42, on Nov. 1, 2018, at the Dollar General in the 4000 block of North Grand Boulevard.

At the time, police claimed a man with sunglasses and a hoodie entered the store, announced a robbery, and began shooting randomly. Woods was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

On Dec. 27, 2023, officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Adams in connection with the killing. Police did not indicate how they came to identify Adams as their suspect.