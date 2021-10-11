Man charged with assault after stabbing female Mercy employee

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Police said today that a 32-year-old Springfield man has been charged with first-degree domestic assault in connection with a stabbing Friday at a Mercy medical facility.

Charles Turner is being held without bond at the Greene County Jail, according to online jail records.

Springfield police spokeswoman Jennifer Charleston confirmed charges Monday. Online records do not reflect that because of the Columbus Day holiday, when county prosecutors and workers at the circuit clerk’s office are on holiday.

Turner is accused of stabbing a woman about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning at the Mercy Surgery Center at National and Seminole, where she worked. Police Lt. Steve Schwind said the incident stemmed from a domestic situation.