ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and mother of their child during an arranged meeting last week at the airport.

According to a report filed by the St. Louis Airport Police, the incident occurred on July 23.

A bus driver at the airport contact police after witnessing the assault.

Police claim the man, identified as Marenzo Payne, 19, had agreed to meet with his ex in order to exchange belongings. But during the meeting, Payne threw the victim to the ground, held her down by the back of the neck, and repeatedly struck her.

Airport police arrived at the scene and took Payne into custody.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Payne with one count of third-degree domestic assault.

If convicted, Payne faces up to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine.