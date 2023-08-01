ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Overland man is accused of threatening his pregnant partner with a firearm and striking her in the face.

According to a report by the Overland Police Department, the incident happened on July 23 at a home in the 9000 block of Midland Boulevard. Responding officers had been notified of a domestic abuse situation at the residence.

Police claim Tyrone Mitchell, 33, pointed a gun at his eight-months pregnant partner during an argument and told her, “I will kill you,” before smacking her in the face. The victim had a visible busted lip.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mitchell with second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting, and armed criminal action. He was initially jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond, no 10%.

However, on July 31, the judge reduced that bond, allowing Mitchell the option to post 10% for release. If and when Mitchell posts bond, must abide by the following conditions until trial: no alcohol, must wear a monitoring bracelet, cannot be withing 1,000 feet of the victim, no contact or communication with the victim, he’s allowed to possess firearms or drugs, and child custody must be handled through a third party.

If convicted, Mitchell faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine for domestic assault, 15 years for armed criminal action, and four years and a $10,000 fine on the weapons charge.