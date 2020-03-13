Man charged with attacking polling place during Tuesday’s primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man has now been charged for an alleged polling place attack during Tuesday’s Missouri Presidential Preference Primary.

He’s accused of terrorizing voters and poll workers.

James Rowell, 62, is charged with committing elections offenses and making a terror threat. No one was physically hurt but people certainly feared for their safety.

“He just ransacked the place…paper thrown all over everywhere. The booth where you voted was on the floor. Everything was thrown around on the floor,” said Deacon James Joiner, Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church.

The alleged attack happened at the polling place inside the church’s Fellowship Hall at its campus on Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis.

According to court documents, Rowell threatened the more than 30 people who were there, yelling, “Ain’t nobody voting here today! I have the ability to kill everyone!” Police arrived and found Rowell’s truck against the building, displacing bricks and causing more than $1,000 worth of damage, inside and out.

The polling place had to be relocated. Rowell allegedly broke a touchscreen voting machine and poured a jug of unknown liquid on a witness and a ballot box.

That liquid turned out to be water, Joiner said. The building was still in use after inspectors ruled it to be structurally safe.

The building was never the main concern, anyway, Joiner said.

“People are more important to us than that building is. We have a bunch of people who can fix that. Seniors come to that area to vote. For them to go a distance away, some of them don’t have transportation. That’s a concern. They were pretty much shaken up because they had never experienced that kind of thing before.”

Nonetheless, the attack would not stop the vote, he said. The polling place will return for the next election.

Meanwhile, Rowell’s bond is set at $25,000.