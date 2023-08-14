FLORISSANT, Mo. — A St. Louis County man faces felony charges for burglarizing a nursing home. Andrew Novosad, 43, is being held on a cash-only $75,000 bond.

Officers were called to the Crystal Creek Nursing Home on New Florissant Avenue on Monday, July 31. An employee told them a man was inside the building, looking in a maintenance closet. He ran when the employee confronted him.

They found a rolling cart loaded up with items and a shattered window near the maintenance room. It had been ransacked.

The officers found the suspect nearby. He matched the employee’s description. Surveillance video also showed the man walking onto the nursing home’s property at the time of the incident.