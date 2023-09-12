TROY, Mo. – A man is accused of driving while intoxicated and other offenses during a deadly crash involving a Lincoln County deputy earlier this summer.

Prosecutors have charged David Case, 35, with DWI (Death of Another Person), failure to drive on the right half of the highway, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

According to Mike Wood, prosecuting attorney of Lincoln County, Case was “more than twice the legal limit” at the time of the crash.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on July 8 along Highway J in unincorporated Lincoln County.

Deputy Steven Tucker was traveling northbound on the highway when the driver of a 2008 Ford Focus driving the opposite direction swerved across the center line of the narrow road, striking Tucker head-on.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tucker died at the scene at the age of 60. He was previously a Wright City police officer, the chief of police for Berger, Missouri, and served for decades in the U.S. Army.

Prosecutors have requested a no-bond warrant. If convicted, Case faces up to 15 years in prison.