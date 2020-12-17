Man charged with Hazelwood triple shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 21-year-old man for a triple shooting in Hazelwood that left one person dead.

The shooting happened Saturday, Dec. 12 around 4:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Candlelight Lane.

Hazelwood police arrived to find three people had been shot; one of the victims was killed.

Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis were brought in to assist Hazelwood authorities.

The Major Case Squad eventually identified and apprehended a suspect in the case.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Quincey Haulcy with one count of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of attempted first-degree assault, and five counts of armed criminal action.

Haulcy remains jailed without bond.

Quincey Haulcy