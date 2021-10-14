Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in July 2020 fatal crash

ST. LOUIS – A man was charged Tuesday for killing a woman in July 2020 in Fountain Park.

Deandre Carter, 32, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

A court document says witnesses reported seeing Carter driving an SUV “at a high rate of speed westbound on Page Avenue” in the 4000 block on July 21, 2020. The witnesses said the SUV passed a westbound vehicle on the shoulder and then hit a westbound Chrysler PT Cruiser. That caused Carter’s SUV to enter into eastbound traffic. His SUV then collided with a Nissan Altima driven by 28-year-old Paige Walker.

Walker’s vehicle “was thrown from the roadway and struck a nearby building.” She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The SUV Carter was driving had been reported stolen on July 19, 2020. Carter’s driver’s license was suspended prior to the collision, according to the court document.

Accident reconstruction reported Carter was driving at least 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, “though this fails to take into account speed lost when [Carter] first struck the westbound Chrysler PT Cruiser.”