Man charged with killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a Berkeley man in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Investigators said the boy was found dead last week inside a Florissant home in the 3200 block of Cross Keys Drive.

Dajuan Louden is accused of grabbing and punching the 2-year-old.

Prosecutors said Louden, 25, admitted to the crime and confessed to hitting the boy multiple times.

Authorities say this is a very emotional time for everyone involved.

Dajuan Louden

“These are always cases they are going to hit home a little harder. If someone is feeling they may harm a child, they should try and get help before they do it,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery wants families to know its doors are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“It’s horrible, awful; it breaks my heart to hear another little one has died when help is available,” said DiAnne Mueller, CEO of Saint Louis Crisis Nursery. “The crisis nursery is one of those places where people can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. People don’t know it’s free. It really is the right thing to do.”

The organization provides a short-term safe haven for thousands of children a year whose families face an emergency caused by illness, homelessness, domestic violence, or overwhelming parental stress.

“We need to challenge our community that we can never hurt our children and there is a line we cannot cross over. In this situation, the line was crossed and this little one is dead and that breaks my heart,” Mueller said.

Saint Louis Crisis Nursery

24-hour helpline: 314-768-3201