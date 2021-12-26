Man charged with killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

ST. LOUIS – Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the child’s mother told them she left her son with her boyfriend on Friday, Dec. 10, so she could go to a job interview. She returned shortly after 2:00 p.m. to her home in the 2600 block of Rutger Street to find her son lying unconscious on the floor with multiple abrasions to his head and bruises on his body, according to the probable cause statement.

The boyfriend allegedly told the mother that he took the boy—identified as Emmanuel Ware—to a gas station to get cigarettes, and the child was struck by a car. When the mother called the police, her boyfriend left the scene.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office stated that the toddler’s injuries were not consistent with being hit by a vehicle, Caldwell said. The autopsy showed Emmanuel had “a tear in the right lobe of his liver and approximately 350 ml of blood in his abdominal cavity.”

Following an investigation by the department’s child abuse and homicide units, police believed the boyfriend was responsible for Emmanuel’s death.

The boyfriend, 33-year-old Timothy Robinson, was already in jail on an unrelated robbery charge from Dec. 13.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Robinson on Dec. 23 with one count of second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

Timothy Robinson