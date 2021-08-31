Man charged with killing his grandmother in Springfield

ST. LOUIS - This September 11 will mark 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the US that claimed more than 3,000 and starting this Saturday, Art Hill in Forest Park will once again be adorned with "Flags of Valor."

Rick Randall is the founder of Flags of Valor. He explained out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck how people can show respect to those who died on that day 20 years ago.