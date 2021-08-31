Man charged with killing his grandmother in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Missouri have charged a 34-year-old man with killing his grandmother in her Springfield home. Police say officers were called Saturday to the home of 79-year-old Judy Bishop and found her critically injured from an assault. She later died at a hospital. Police arrested her grandson, 34-year-old Brandon Wilson, and prosecutors have charged him with second-degree murder. Television station KYTV reports that Wilson had already spent more than a year in jail for previously assaulting Bishop and that a court had ordered him to have no contact with her as part of his probation.

