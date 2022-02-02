Man charged with Missouri Amtrak shooting following police standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of another man on an Amtrak train near Lee’s Summit last month.

The Kansas City Star reports that 21-year-old Marquise Webb was arrested Monday following an armed standoff with police at a Kansas City apartment complex.

Webb was charged Tuesday with the murder count, vehicle hijacking, two counts of armed criminal action, and a weapons count. He’s accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Richie Aaron, of Independence, the night of Jan. 14.

Aaron was on an Amtrak train and was shot as it pulled into a station at Lee’s Summit. The train continued on to Independence before Aaron was discovered injured. Medics pronounced him dead on the train.

