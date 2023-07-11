PAGEDALE, Mo. — A man is facing murder and robbery charges after a 19-year-old’s body was found Friday on a sidewalk along St. Charles Rock Road. Kenneth Hall, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Jaylin Johnson near a MetroLink station.

The Major Case Squad of St. Louis released images of ‘persons of interest’ in this crime Monday. They were asking for the public’s help to find people Johnson was with on the night of his death.

Investigators say that Hall was with a group of people riding westbound on a MetroLink train on July, 7. Johnson was on the same train. Surveillance video shows Hall and others pointing at Johnson. He was talking to two women in Hall’s group.

Hall, Johnson, and others got off of the train at the Rock Road station in Pagedale. Investigators say that Johnson was shot and killed near the MetroLink station. His belongings, including a cellphone and gun were stolen. The victim’s pockets were turned inside out.

Police say that Hall and others then got onto an eastbound MetroLink train. Surveillance video allegedly shows Hall holding the victim’s gun on the train after the shooting. Hall and others got off the train in the city of St. Louis.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we intend to charge all of the individuals who participated in this callous robbery and heartless murder,” states St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Hall is being held on a $750,000, cash-only, bond. It is not yet clear if others will be charged in this crime.

Note: The video on this story is from Monday’s report.