ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man is charged with murder after a decomposing body was found along a north St. Louis street. Police say Kortlind Lewis, 34, shot and killed Darris Mooreland after a drug deal went wrong.

The St. Louis County Intelligence Unit contacted detectives in the city after a witness in their custody wanted to report a homicide. The person told investigators that the shooting happened on September 11, 2022 in the 6200 block of Hall Street in St. Louis. That is where officers found the victim’s body ten days later on September 21, 2022.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video. Court documents state that the video shows Lewis driving a Chevy Traverse to the intersection of Hall Street and Adelaide. The vehicle stops after the rear side window is blasted out from a gunshot.

Mooreland runs from the vehicle as Lewis gets out of the driver’s side door. Police say Lewis then followed the victim to the location where his body is eventually found.

Lewis was arrested during a traffic stop some time later. He had a Kel-Tec .9mm gun with him at the time. It was identified as the gun that was used to shoot Mooreland. Lewis was identified as the suspect from a photo lineup.