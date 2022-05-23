ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a 20-year-old man with murder after a man was shot in the Shaw neighborhood Friday night. Kyle Stone was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Police were sent to the 4000 block of Flora Place at around 7:30 pm Friday for a report of a shooting. They found Christopher Brennan, 47, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stone was identified as the suspect by officers in the neighborhood. He ran away from the scene and was placed under arrest after a chase.