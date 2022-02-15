Man charged with murder in St. Louis triple shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with first-degree murder and other counts in a triple shooting over the weekend that left one man dead and two others injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Eric Wooten is being held without bond. Besides the murder count, he’s also charged with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Police say on Sunday night Wooten fatally shot a man, identified as Kevin Payne, who was found lying in the street, and wounded two others who were found inside a car.

Authorities have not given a motive for the shooting.