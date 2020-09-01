Man charged with murder of St. Louis police officer

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office charged a man for the murder of slain officer Tamarris Bohannon.

Thomas Kinworthy, 43, faces murder charges as well as armed criminal action, assault, burglary, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Thomas Kinworthy

Officer Tamarris Bohannon had been on the force for more than three and a half years and was known affectionately as “Bo” by some of his co-workers. He was 29.

Bohannon leaves behind his wife, Alexis, and their three young children.

Bohannon was rushed to SLU Hospital after he was shot in the head responding to a shooting call.

The shooting unfolded early Saturday evening on Hartford Street in south St. Louis.

The probable cause statement says Officer Bohannon and his partner responded to a 911 call for shots fired in an alley on Hartford Street near Grand.

A couple called saying while they were on the phone with the dispatcher, Kinworthy entered their home. They say he was armed and told them to hang up the phone. The couple was able to escape out of their back door.

The court document then states that Officer Bohannon talked with the couple then walked around to the front of the home where Kinworthy shot him in the head with a 9mm semi-automative handgun.

More officers rushed to the scene and one was shot in the leg while trying to hide behind a vehicle. The court document says the shot came from a second-story window of the couple’s home on Hartford.

The suspect refused police orders to come out of the home, and a nearly 12-hour standoff followed. Eventually, the SWAT team entered the home and removed the suspect.

The second officer has been released from the hospital.