Man charged with murder of young mother outside Gen X store

ST. LOUIS – The family of Ma’Lasia Pruitt stood on the parking lot where their loved one was murdered Wednesday night. They lit candles, brought balloon bouquets, and leaned on each other for support outside the Gen X store on Aubert Avenue in St. Louis’ Fountain Park Neighborhood.

“She cannot be replaced,” said Sandra Pruitt, Ma’Lasia’s grandmother.

Her granddaughter was 21 and the mother of a 10-month-old child. Family members are heartbroken knowing her child will grow up without her mother.

“Her mother is not going to be there to give her the love to see her grow up, to see her talk, laugh, play with her, nothing of that kind,” said Patricia Story, Ma’Lasia’s aunt.

Police said Pruitt was arguing with her boyfriend, Nolin Holder, inside the store before heading outside where Pruitt was shot. Holder has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

“He’s a coward,” said Story. “When I say he should get everything that’s coming to him, I mean everything.”

Other family members said they had not stopped crying since learning of Pruitt’s murder.

“I cried all night and I’m still in tears,” said Sandra Pruitt.

She said it will be impossible to replace her granddaughter.

“She was a great mother and now this baby will not be there to see her mother,” she said. “She may not even remember her mother because she’s so young.”