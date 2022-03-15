Man charged with murdering 72-year-old in Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man has been arrested in connection with the March 8 murder of a 72-year-old man in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Michael Kelly was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck at 10:59 p.m. in the 3900 block of North 25th Street. Police said he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

