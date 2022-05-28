FARMINGTON, Mo. – Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of raping a patient at a senior living facility in Farmington last year.

Prosecutors have charged Darrin Stanton, 28, with second-degree rape in the investigation. The charges date back to Dec. 18, 2021, at a senior living facility in Farmington.

According to court documents obtained by FOX2, the victim told police that Stanton had entered her room and had intercourse with her against her will and without consent. Court documents also state that Stanton and the victim were living at the facility under the control of guardians and that Stanton threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone about what happened.

According to Missouri court records, the Farmington Police Department issued a warrant for Stanton’s arrest on Thursday. Upon arrest, he will be ordered to not have contact with the victim. Additional details in the case are limited at this time.