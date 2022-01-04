Man accused of robbing St. Louis County QuikTrips after dating employee

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after allegedly robbing multiple QuikTrips in St. Louis County in December.

Darnell Gleason, 51, was charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

After being arrested, he admitted to the crimes, according to a press release.

Gleason targeted QuikTrips located at 9099 Natural Bridge Road Dec. 5, 6, and 11, 5090 Howershell Road Dec. 10, and 11150 St. Charles Rock Road Dec. 12.

He told police that he used to date a woman who worked for QuikTrip and was familiar with their security procedure and system, the press release states.

Gleason robbed two QuikTrips of several hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes and robbed one QuikTrip of $85 cash and two donuts. He also told police that he sells cigarettes to a local grocery store to pay for his drug habit and that his nickname is “Greedy.”

His bond was set at $1 million cash-only, no 10%.

In September 2021, Gleason was convicted of stealing $750.