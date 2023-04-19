CLAYTON, Mo. – A 19-year-old St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a woman at a county gas station last week.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the robbery happened just after 5:35 p.m. on April 12, at a QuikTrip in the 2000 block of Union Road.

Police met with the victim in the parking lot before she was taken to the hospital, Panus said.

The victim told police she was pumping gas when a Dodge Charger pulled up alongside her vehicle. The driver of the Charger got out, went to the passenger side of the woman’s car, and stole property from her vehicle.

The woman saw this and confronted the suspect as he entered the Charger. She placed her body on the hood of the Charger, but the driver went in reverse with the woman still on the hood. He then accelerated forward. The force of the car knocked the woman off the hood and to the pavement.

Panus said the woman suffered serious injuries as a result.

Detectives with the county’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons reviewed security video and identified the driver of the Charger as Chad Jones. Jones was arrested a short time later.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jones with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He remains jailed on a $200,000 cash-only bond.