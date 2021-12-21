Man charged with second-degree murder in September homicide

ST. LOUIS – A man has now been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a September shooting.

On September 12 at 2:06 p.m. 43-year-old Kori Young was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso in the 3000 block of North Florissant. Young was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a fight.

Demetrius Branom, 35, has also been charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

