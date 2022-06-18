Justin Linson is behind bars on several felonies after a standoff Friday in Lincoln County.

Prosecutors have charged Justin Linson, 42, with kidnapping, armed criminal action, burglary, resisting/interfering with arrest and sexual misconduct.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Linson was involved in a 90-minute standoff with law enforcement Friday. According to Missouri court records, he has a lengthy criminal history with some misdemeanors and felony charges dating back to 2005.

Linson is being held at the Lincoln County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.