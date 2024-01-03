ST. ANN, Mo. – A man is accused of sex crimes, kidnapping, and other criminal charges in connection with a gas station encounter on New Year’s Day in St. Ann.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Dawaun Grimm, 36, with five felonies amid the investigation. Charges stem from a reported incident at a Circle K gas station.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Grimm approached a woman at an undisclosed time while she was pumping gas and initially asked her for a ride. Moments later, Grimm allegedly pulled a gun on the victim, ordering her to get inside the car and have sex.

Court documents state that the victim eventually escaped from the car and went to a nearby Waffle House to call police. Grimm reportedly followed the victim, and they ended up in the same car. This prompted a brief police chase through St. Louis County.

Police followed the car and reported that it traveled up to 135 miles per hour in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. The driver eventually crashed on the interstate near Jennings Station Road, leading to the arrest of Grimm.

Per court documents, police found two weapons in the vehicle, one which belonged to the victim.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Grimm faces charges of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, sodomy or attempted sodomy, and resisting arrest.

Court records state that Grimm is being jailed in St. Louis County on a $250,000 bond. He has also been ordered against any contact with the victim.

Grimm has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Jan. 8 and a preliminary court hearing scheduled for Jan. 29, per Missouri court records.