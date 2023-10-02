ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man who was shot by police on Saturday has now been charged with allegedly opening fire at the officers.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 in the 3800 block of Shenandoah Avenue, located in the Shaw neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were notified of an individual experiencing a mental health crisis who was armed. The person’s family contacted police after threats were made.

Officers arrived at the residence and attempted to speak with the man, identified as Raevon Parker, Sgt. Wall said.

Police claim Parker tried to run away and officers used a Taser-like device in an attempt to subdue him. The device was ineffective and Parker continued to run. However, Parker eventually tripped and fell.

When Parker stood up, police claim he took out a handgun and began shooting at police. One of the responding officers returned fire and struck Parker in the chest and groin.

The officers provided first aid to Parker until EMS arrived to bring him to the hospital, Wall said. A 9mm pistol was recovered at the scene.

Parker remains confined at the hospital while he recovers.

In the meantime, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Parker, 43, with two counts of first-degree assault – special victim and two counts of armed criminal action.