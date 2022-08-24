ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged Wednesday in connection with an attempted carjacking and a shooting outside a St. Louis Walgreen’s that left a woman wounded.

The indictment alleges that 20-year-old Loyse Dozier attempted to take a 2019 Kia Optima by force on August 1, and fired a gun at the victim. Authorities said Dozier, a previously convicted felon, was then caught with a firearm on August 10.

Dozier was indicted on charges of attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

A criminal complaint filed before the indictment, alleges that the woman was sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1400 North Grand Boulevard when someone approached and demanded her keys at gunpoint. The woman was shot multiple times despite handing over her keys.

Authorities said an off-duty Florissant police officer was working security inside the store when they heard the gunshots and ran outside. In which, the gunman exited the car and fled.

During the investigation, a cell phone that did not belong to the woman was found in her car. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators reviewed the contents of the cell phone, which indicated it belonged to Dozier.

The victim’s condition in the shooting is unknown at the moment.

In 2019, authorities said Dozier barricaded himself inside a home as police responded to the home for a domestic disturbance call. In that case, Dozier was charged with kidnapping and burglary following a nine-hour standoff.