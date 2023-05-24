CLAYTON, Mo. – A Ferguson man appeared in St. Louis Circuit Court on Wednesday on domestic violence charges.

According to a report filed by the Ferguson Police Department, the incident occurred May 21 at an apartment in the 1300 block of Ferguson Avenue.

Police claim Jeremy Jackson threw bleach on the victim and her belongings as she was attempting to pick up her stuff from the apartment they had previously shared.

Jackson allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, who attempted to flee. Jackson fired in her direction.

Police later recovered the gun and shell casings at the apartment.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jackson, 33, with first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, Jackson faces between five and 15 years in prison on the first charge, up to four years on the second, and three to 15 years for armed criminal action, which would be served consecutive to any other punishment.