Man charged with trying to rape Kansas City hospital patient

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County prosecutors say a man is facing felony charges after a patient at a Kansas City hospital reported that he tried to rape her.

Elisha Beraiah, 31, was charged Saturday with first-degree attempted rape and first-degree sodomy. Prosecutors say officers responded to a call Thursday at University Health Medical Center.

The victim, who is visually impaired, said a man assaulted her while she was in her hospital bed. A hospital staff member said she went into the room and saw Beraiah in the woman’s bed with his pants down.

He is being held without bond. Online court records don’t name an attorney for him.