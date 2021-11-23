Man conscious and breathing after shot in head in north St. Louis parking lot

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head and right arm early Tuesday morning in a north St. Louis parking lot.

The shooting happened on East Grand Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man is conscious and breathing.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over the scene. Bullet holes in a car windshield were visible from the helicopter.

It is unknown at this time if there is a suspect in custody. It is also unknown what led to this shooting.