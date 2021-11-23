Man conscious and breathing after shot in head in north St. Louis parking lot

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head and right arm early Tuesday morning in a north St. Louis parking lot.

The shooting happened on East Grand Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man is conscious and breathing.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was flying over the scene. Bullet holes in a car windshield were visible from the helicopter.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

It is unknown at this time if there is a suspect in custody. It is also unknown what led to this shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News