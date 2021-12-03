Man convicted for shooting man during argument over repairs

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County jury convicted a man for shooting and injuring a person following an argument over repairs to the victim’s apartment in north St. Louis County.

Walter May, 75, was convicted of first-degree assault. The victim suffered serious physical injury after being shot multiple times.

The prosecutors say May later admitted to police that he shot the victim and threw the gun away.

“In this case we will have a 75-year-old man going to prison – possibly for the rest of his life – over an argument about home repairs,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in a press release. “People need to put down the gun and find peaceful ways to solve their disagreements.”

The court set a sentencing hearing for January 6, 2022 at 9 a.m.