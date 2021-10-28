Man convicted for trying to shoot ex-girlfriend – twice

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury convicted a Bellefontaine Neighbors man Wednesday on a 10-count indictment tied to shootings in February and March 2020.

Chicory Griffin was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree domestic violence, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and five counts of armed criminal action.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Griffin tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend from a car on Feb. 29 and Mar. 17, 2020. In the second shooting incident, Griffin shot at a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her father. The woman’s father was wounded in the shooting and had to be hospitalized.

Police arrested Griffin two days later following a high-speed chase. Prosecutors said officers recovered a handgun that matched the bullet casings from both shootings.

Griffin will be sentenced on Dec. 29.

