ST. LOUIS – A jury convicted a man of felony charges Friday afternoon in a 2017 St. Louis murder case.

Ollie Lorenzo Lynch, Jr., 28, was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Jeramee Ramey, 31, on May 25, 2017.

Ramey was killed in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood. According to previous FOX 2 reports, police say he was shot with an AK-47 during an argument over a dice game.

“Mr. Ramey and his family received some measure of justice today,” said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. ““The verdict today sends a message that violent offenders will be held accountable in the City of St. Louis.”

Gore added this is one of many cases that prosecutors were looking to address as his office attempts to clear a homicide backlog.

“As we continue to move forward, clearing the backlog of more than 200 homicide cases and rebuilding the public’s trust in this office, our fundamental goals are to increase public safety and to ensure justice for victims of violent crime and their families in the City of Saint Louis,” said Gore.

Lynch’s conviction carries an automatic penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lynch was acquitted in two other murder cases.