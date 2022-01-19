Man convicted in deadly 2016 carjacking in Jennings sentenced to prison

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and nine other felonies in a deadly 2016 carjacking has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Melford Newlon was sentenced Tuesday for the September 2016 shooting death of 71-year-old Steven White in Jennings.

Police said Newlon was 17 when he and an accomplice, Keishon Jennings, confronted White in a driveway and demanded his keys at gunpoint. Police say when White refused, Newlon shot him in the head, and the teens then rummaged through his pockets, taking a cellphone.

Jennings was sentenced in 2019 to 17 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and other counts.

