Man convicted in road rage killing of Missouri National Guardsman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a 61-year-old man in the road-rage killing of a Missouri National Guardsman.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office announced Thursday that Nicholas Webb was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2018 death of 23-year-old Cody Harter, of St. Joseph.

Court records say Lee’s Summit officers called to a site on Interstate 470 found Harter suffering from a stab wound. Witnesses and surveillance video indicated Harter and another man had a confrontation on the highway before the suspect drove away.

As a Guardsman, Harter served in Iraq and Qatar, and helped with hurricane relief in Houston and Puerto Rico.

