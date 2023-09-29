UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A jury convicted an East St. Louis man of 11 felonies in connection with a drug-linked shooting death in University City.

Deoman Reeves, 31, was found guilty of fentanyl possession and distribution charges in the death of David Anderson in October 2019.

According to a federal indictment, Reeves and others fired multiple shots at David Anderson on Oct. 21, 2019, in retaliation for a shooting in St. Louis County the day before. Anderson died in the shooting, which happened in the 1100 block of Kingsland Avenue.

Federal authorities, however, say the investigation into Reeves began after a 2019 shooting. According to his indictment, prior to the deadly shooting, Reeves and others unknowingly sold fentanyl and firearms to people working as undercover ATF agents.

Reeves was found guilty of the following:

Four counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Three counts of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm

One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute in excess of 40 grams of fentanyl

One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, resulting in death.

Three others connected with the investigation pleaded guilty. After his conviction, Reeves could be sentenced up to life in prison.