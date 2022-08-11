ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury convicted a 46-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with two sexual assaults that occurred in April 2020 in Kinloch.

Michael Andrew Bryant was convicted of three counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of third-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

“What he did I begged him not to do,” one victim, who knew Bryant, said in court.

The other victim did not know Bryant. Forensic analysts found Bryant’s DNA under her fingernails.

“I have been trying to erase this from my memory for two years,” she said.

Bryant testified in his own defense.

The jury deliberated for more than five hours before returning their verdict.

Bryant will be sentenced on September 30. Due to nine prior felony convictions, Bryant was certified as a persistent offender and predatory sexual offender. As such, he’ll face a minimum of three mandatory consecutive life sentences.

“The women sodomized by this man described him as a ‘monster’ and their experiences at his hands as a ‘nightmare,'” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “This monster will now remain behind bars. The nightmare is over.”