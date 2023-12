ST. LOUIS – It took members of a jury less than an hour to convict a St. Louis man for the 2021 rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The crime happened at a children’s sleepover at a Home2Home Suites Hotel in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood on Jan. 30, 2021.

The defendant, Devin Laselle Hughes, 36, was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape.

Hughes will be sentenced on Feb. 2, 2024. He faces between five and 30 years, or life imprisonment.