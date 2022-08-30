ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County jury convicted a man Tuesday who attempted to have sex with a teenage girl portrayed by an undercover officer.

Leonard Nickelson, 43, was found guilty of criminal charges of attempted enticement of a child and attempted sexual misconduct involving a child.

The crimes date back to July 30, 2019. Investigators say Nickelson responded to a post on the Whisper App in belief that he was speaking with a mother and her 14-year-old daughter. Nickelson made arrangements to meet a mother and minor at a local hotel for sex, though he was actually responding to messages from undercover officers.

At one point, Nickelson sent a picture of his penis to the undercover officer portraying the minor. He was later arrested at a hotel .The jury rejected Nickelson’s claim that he only intended to have sex with the adult and was entrapped by the detective.

“The targeting of children will not be tolerated in St. Louis County,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I applaud the work of the undercover detectives and our law enforcement partners in securing this conviction.”

Nickelson is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 3.