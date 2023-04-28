ST. LOUIS – A jury convicted a man Thursday for a series of child sex crimes in St. Louis County.

Anthony Davis, 30, was convicted of six counts of child molestation, two counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory sodomy. Investigators say Davis committed these crimes between January 1, 2016, and May 31, 2016.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says the crimes involved two girls who were 7 and 8 years old at the time of the offenses. The jury also reviewed messages about the abuse that the victims sent to their mother.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, the jury rejected an argument from Davis that the victims were lying and trying to hurt Davis on behalf of their mother, who reportedly had a toxic breakup with him.

“I am so proud and in awe of these incredibly brave girls for facing this predator in open court, and ultimately securing his conviction,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “I hope they are able to find closure in knowing their courage will deprive this predator of the opportunity to hurt other girls for many years to come. As one of the girls told our trial team when informed of the guilty verdicts: ‘Oh, good, now he can’t do this to anybody else.'”

Davis is expected to be sentenced on June 22. He has previously been convicted of domestic assault, kidnapping and robbery in different cases.