ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A jury has convicted a man accused of a drive-by shooting several years ago on Interstate 270 in Des Peres.

Deandre Cothran, 37, was found guilty of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in the case. A jury convicted Cothran on Thursday after testimony from Des Peres police and hours of deliberation.

The shooting happened on April 24, 2020 in the northbound lanes of I-270 near Manchester Road.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Cothran was in a white Volkswagen vehicle in a slower lane to the right of the victim. At some point, the victim’s vehicle was struck by multiple rounds of bullets, and the victim suffered a gunshot wound to her arm.

The woman pulled over, called police and informed them of a description of the vehicle she suspected in the shooting. Within minutes, police found the vehicle unoccupied near a Mercy hospital. Cothran was later stopped leaving the hospital, and police found shell casing on the driver’s side floorboard of his vehicle.

Amid court proceedings, DNA was retrieved from a gun found on an exit ramp, and lab testing confirmed the cartridges in the defendant’s vehicle had been fired from that gun.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A spokesperson from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office described this case as “one of our collective nightmares,” but adds “the system worked in bringing justice.”

“Patient, detailed police work brought this case together without a confession or witness identification of the defendant. We’re grateful that the victim survived this senseless act of violence to see justice delivered by this extremely thorough jury, who deliberated for more than a day,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Cothran is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 6, per Missouri court records. He could face anywhere from 3-10 years in prison on the armed criminal action charge.