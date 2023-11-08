ST. LOUIS – Jurors convicted a man of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in a St. Louis toddler’s death several years ago.

Hoaratio Harris was found guilty Wednesday in the St. Louis Circuit Court in connection with the death of two-year-old Syncere McCoy.

Investigators say Syncere died on Sept. 3, 2020, several weeks after he and his twin brother were left in the care of Harris.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Harris’ girlfriend called 911 that night to report Syncere was unresponsive and not breathing. Later questioned by authorities, Harris said Syncere had fallen down the steps of an apartment.

Doctors noted that Syncere suffered several injuries and bruises all around his body, injuries they believed were not consistent with a fall. An autopsy later revealed he died from blunt force trauma, suffering fractured ribs, lacerated gums and multiple cuts and bruises.

Doctors later examined Syncere’s twin brother and determined the twins both suffered similar injuries consistent with child abuse.

Investigators say Harris left the area after Syncere’s death and was later arrested in Kentucky. Harris was also convicted on one count of child abuse for the twin brother’s injuries.

Harris is set to be sentenced in this case on Dec. 8. He faces up to 40 years behind bars.

Harris was previously convicted of a federal gun charge connected with Syncere’s death. Court records indicate he also had previous convictions for robbery, assault, burglary and drug charges.